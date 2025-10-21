Power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, along with their daughter Raha, are all set to move into their new house, the Krishnaraj Bungalow, in the coming days. Ranbir and Alia announced the news and shared a message with the paparazzi. The couple requested privacy as they are in the middle of moving in. Amid all the choas and shifting process, Alia Bhatt, in a new interview, got emotional and shared that this would be her last Diwali in their Vaastu home in Bandra, Mumbai, before moving into their newly constructed Rs 250-crore Pali Hill bungalow.

She revealed that she is planning to celebrate with all their friends and will go all out with the festivities.

Alia also reminisced that Vaastu will always hold a special place in her heart, as she got married there and Raha was born in the house. Speaking to Bombay Times, Alia Bhatt said, "This is our last Diwali in the home where she (Raha) was born. So, it's truly an emotional moment. However, it's also very thrilling because I realise she may not recall this particular Diwali, but the memories created will accumulate and leave an impression on her. Diwali is all about emotions; it should evoke warmth and brightness."

She said, "Today, we'll do our Lakshmi Puja followed by a sweet moment with our staff. We'll give them presents and thank them for being with us. During the puja, Raha will be eating laddoos and running around! The rest I keep simple... I keep talking about this balcony a lot, where we've had so many evenings, where we got married, and spent so many Diwalis with just a really close group of friends. So this time, we're going to be doing exactly that — but I'm cranking it up a notch."

"This year I'm going all out, because it's our last Diwali at home. So, the food menu includes all our favourites and all our Diwali specials. We have certain items on the menu that are very Vaastu-specific — what we've eaten over the years. I'm really pushing it, even though I'm kind of stretched thin with the house move. All our friends are coming. When I sent them the invite, it read — 'Last Diwali in Vaastu. Please come and join. Bring a great attitude. The dress code is always festive but chill."

About Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Rs 250 crore bungalow!

The Pali Hill bungalow belongs to Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor, before being passed down to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the 1980s. Several photos and videos of the new six-story bungalow have surfaced on social media. However, official interior photos of Alia and Ranbir's bungalow will be shared by Alia when she plans to.

Alia is gearing up for Alpha, a part of Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe. The film also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol. With Alpha, Alia marks her full-fledged entry into the action genre, and fans are excited to see her in this new avatar.