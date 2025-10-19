Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt blow flying kisses after paddle game; fans ask, 'How can someone be friends with husband's ex's GF?'

Very rarely do we see exes bonding, burying the hatchet, and moving on. The classic example is popular celebs Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone. Deepika and Ranbir's dating history and relationship were once the talk of the town; however, after they parted ways, both found love again and are happily married, Ranbir to Alia Bhatt, and Deepika to Ranveer Singh.

Alia and Deepika are often seen bonding with each other on social media. commenting on each other's posts, liking photos, and giving shoutouts for brand collabs. However, their fans often pit them against each other; the fan wars are all over social media and reels on Instagram. But in reality, Deepika and Alia often bond in real life.

Rk dp at airport, dp and alia playing pickle ball together, dp liking that ayan post hinting at brahmastra 2 I guess it’s happening omg ???? — Taaaraa.... (@channymeria__) October 18, 2025

Deepika and Alia blew flying kisses to each other

On Saturday evening, Alia and Deepika Padukone met at a padel ball court, where both were seen practising at the Mumbai Sports Complex. After their practice session, they greeted each other, and Deepika blew a flying kiss to Alia before sitting in her car.

The viral clip shows Deepika holding her racket, dressed in an oversized sweatshirt, black athleisure, and her hair tied in a bun. Before sitting inside the car, she waved at Alia. Alia too waved back and gestured a flying kiss.

Alia looked comfortable in a blue athleisure co-ord set and tennis skirt. Both smiled and waved to photographers before heading to their cars.

Netizens couldn't keep calm upon seeing the duo bond; many mentioned that they're setting major BFF goals.

A user wrote, "While people pit them against each other online, they're out here just playing padel and talking about their babies — iconic behaviour."

Another commented, "How is being friends with your husband's ex even possible?"

Deepika and Alia's bonding comes a week after Ranbir and Deepika hugged each other at the airport. Last week, the exes bumped into each other and greeted warmly.

Seeing Ranbir and Deepika hugging and kissing each other on the cheek left fans stunned.

Meanwhile, Alia and Deepika are happily embracing motherhood and truly enjoying this phase of life. Alia often mentions her daughter Raha in interviews and how her life has changed after her birth, while Deepika is all hearts for her daughter Dua.

Recently, Deepika Padukone even changed her Instagram profile picture to a T-shirt that read, "In my mom's era."

Work Front

Deepika Padukone is currently busy with the production of A22 × A6 with Allu Arjun. Directed by Atlee, it will be a mega-budgeted movie set in a parallel universe. In addition, she also has King with Shah Rukh Khan, where the actress will be seen in a crucial role.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, is shooting for multiple projects simultaneously. She is currently juggling between Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War and the YRF spy universe' Alpha. While the former also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, the latter includes Sharvari and Bobby Deol.

Deepika and Alia have worked together in Brahmastra Part One- Shiva, where Alia was the female lead while Deepika did a guest appearance.