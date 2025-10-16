Deepika Padukone lends her voice to Meta AI; fans joke, 'Alia will be Gemini AI's voice next'

Deepika Padukone is once again making headlines not for her films but for her ad campaigns. After being the face of Abu Dhabi Tourism, Deepika has now been appointed as the first-ever Mental Health Ambassador by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Adding another feather to her cap, she has become the first Indian celebrity to lend her voice to Meta AI.

Deepika's voice will now be available on Meta's AI platform across several countries, including India, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. On Wednesday, she took to social media and shared a reel in which she is seen dubbing for the project.

The clip shows her recording for the new technology on her Instagram handle, which already features voices of international celebrities such as Judi Dench, John Cena, Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key, and Kristen Bell.

She captioned the video, "Okay, so this is pretty cool, I think! I'm now part of Meta AI and you can chat with my voice in English across India, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. Try it and let me know what you think!"

In the video, Deepika introduces herself by saying, "Hi, I am Deepika Padukone, and I am the new voice of Meta AI. Are you ready?" The snippets that follow show her recording her voice while trying to understand the process, guided by the team present there. It concludes with her saying, "So tap the ring and my voice will ring out. Chat soon!"

A section of netizens was thrilled that Deepika is now the voice of Meta AI, while others trolled her, saying that since she's out of films, this is what she's doing. Some even commented that they would uninstall Meta, claiming the voice feature isn't available yet. A few users also took a dig at Alia Bhatt, joking that she might soon become the voice of Gemini AI.

Take a look at the comments:

A user wrote, "As she is now unemployed as far as BOLLYDAWOOD is concerned and no one cares about that., therefore she had to switch job...She should rot in metaAI....I repeat.."

Zuckerberg promised DP Meta AI and he promised me Meta A3 pic.twitter.com/wAvV95CVs0 — Tarvampirehunt (@TarVampirehunt) October 15, 2025

Another wrote, "Time to uninstall @AIatMeta.."

imagine calling yourself as a feminist then not only supporting ai but also willing giving your voice to it???? Ai is not only is destroying literal livelihoods of people around the globe, but also used to create deep fakes that actively harm women. https://t.co/e9LUni6Nut — ? (@RaniChatterjeee) October 15, 2025

The next one mentioned, "now Alia would voice Gemini or something.."

Work Front

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Atlee and Allu Arjun's collaboration, tentatively titled AA22xA6. She also has King alongside SRK and Suhana Khan. Recently, Deepika stepped down from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD to focus on her upcoming projects, King and AA22xA6.