A Facebook post shared by Mollywood actress Revathy Sampath has now taken the internet to a storm. In the post, Revathy Sampath named 14 people who allegedly molested her, either verbally or physically. This list of alleged sexual offenders includes veteran film actor Siddique who is known for playing character roles in Mollywood movies. The actress has also named a DYFI leader named Nandu Ashokan in this list of alleged sexual predators.

Revathy Sampath makes the bold move

Revathy Sampath claimed that the people mentioned in this list are criminals who have sexually harassed her.

"This list comprised of people who have sexually, mentally, emotionally, and verbally harassed me. I am mentioning the names of these criminals below.

1) Rajesh Touchriver (Director)

2) Siddique (Actor)

3) Ashique Mahi (Photographer)

4) Shiju (Actor)

5) Abhil Dev (Kerala Fashion League founder)

6) Ajay Prabhakar (Doctor)

7) MS Padhush (Abuser)

8) Sourabh Krishnan (Cyber Bully)

9) Nandu Ashokan (Abuser, DYFI Unit Committee member, Nedunkar)

10) Maxwell Jose (Short film director)

11) Shanoob Karuvath and Chackos Cakes (Ad director)

12) Ragendh Pai (Cast Me Perfect, Casting Director)

13) Sarun Leo (ESAF Bank Agent, Valiyathura)

14) Binu (Sub Inspector of Police, Poonthura Police Station, Thiruvananthapuram)," wrote Revathy on her Facebook page.

Revathy's move receiving mixed reactions

Revathy's recent revelation is currently receiving mixed reactions from people on online spaces. Most of the people are lauding Revathy Sampath for exposing the names of the alleged sexual predators in society, and they urged the actress to continue her journey.

However, a section of people claim that Revathy's recent revelation is nothing but a mere publicity stunt. According to these critics, Revathy has set a bad example by not choosing the legal route when she was first allegedly abused sexually.