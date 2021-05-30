In what could be considered as a shocking development, actress-turned-politician Gayathri Raghuramm has mounted sexual harassment allegations against Vishal Krishna, actor and former Secretary of the Nadigar Sangam.

Gayathri's Allegations

She has taken Twitter to allege that Vishal had turned a blind eye when sexual harassment complaints came his way. "Being in cinema industry first condemn the sexual predators and harassments. @VishalKOfficial . Look at what's happening with new entry girls. Look at the harassment on female lead actors. You and your friends come from same clout to use and throw.many women affected by you people. [sic]" she is quoted as saying.

The former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant adds that showbiz needs real-life heroes than heroes in the films. She claims, "You should have shown the heroism when your film Industry girls needed your help but instead it was the other way around. Do you know the Hindu bashing exist because of DKs and evangelist? Get your reality checked. [sic]"

Heroines Refuse to Work with Vishal?

Gayathri further adds that the heroines refuse to work with Vishal as he harasses them. She tweeted, "Literally female leads run away from you. You should know that. Because of your continuous approach."

Earlier, controversial Sri Reddy, who had made sexual harassment allegations against many Telugu and Tamil actors, had made similar allegations against him. However, she had failed to produce any evidence to prove her claims.

Fans' Reaction:

Gayathri's followers are now asking her to name the actresses "who ran away from him" along with the names of the victims. Some even have asked her to substantiate claims with evidence.

Till today she was in aminisha, now accusesing somebody to divert the psbb school. How cleverly the clearing thr problem from one end to other end. Really these are the people are very dangerous than people who against the country. — சுரேஷ் சுப்ரமணியம் (@rchoutsuresh) May 29, 2021 Which heroine ran away? Can u prove it ? Voice out in support of the affected students Gayathri..it will make more sense..immature statements jus fr the sake of politics ???.@VishalKOfficial @BJP_Gayathri_R — Actor Nandaa (@nandaa_actor) May 29, 2021

Her response comes days after Vishal slammed the sexual harassment case at school in Chennai. He tweeted, "The Sexual Harrasement by a Teacher from #PSBB makes me cringe & realise that the School should be shut, not once anyone has apologised to the Students/Parents affected, such crimes should be taken really harshly, I request my friend @Anbil_Mahesh to take strong action."