Veteran actor Siddique, known for portraying character roles in Mollywood, is now trapped in the #MeToo row after an actress named Revathy Sampath alleged that the actor sexually harassed her during the screening of a movie in 2016. In a recent Facebook post, Revathy revealed that Siddique made verbal sexual offerings when she was just aged 21.

"This Actor Siddique tried to sexually misbehave with me on 2016 in a preview of "Sukhamayirikate" movie at Nila theatre, Trivandrum..!! His verbal sexual offerings made me morally down at the age of 21...i still remember the trauma he made me go through!!!" wrote Revathi on her Facebook page.

Revathy also claimed that Siddique's daughter who is almost her same age may not be safe in his hands. She even lashed out at Siddique's negative attitude towards Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), a group that was formed after the actress abduction case.

"He is having a daughter I guess..!! Is she safe in his hands, I wonder?? What will you do if the same thing happens with your daughter, Siddique? How can a man like him point fingers against a prestigious & privileged collective WCC," added Revathy.

She also revealed that there are many masked personalities in the Malayalam film industry who portray themselves as gentlemen in front of the public.

In the meantime, the recent Facebook post from Revathy Sampath has not gone well with the majority of the social media users. Most of the users claim that Revathy has opened up things like these now just for the sake of publicity.

A few months back, Tess Joseph, a Bollywood technical director had alleged that actor Mukesh tried to molest her nineteen years ago during the shooting of a quiz show. On her Twitter page, Tess Joseph claimed that Mukesh repeatedly called her multiple times over the phone and tried to lure her despite resistance.