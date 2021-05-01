After Rahul Dravid, the new Cred advertisement features former Indian cricketers Venkatesh Prasad, Maninder Singh, Javagal Srinath, Saba Karim. Continuing on the success of Rahul Dravid's 'Indiranagar ka gunda' trend, the new ad features former crickters as a band of boys. It was Venkatesh Prasad who took to social media to share the advertisement. He wrote, "Meet the Venkaboys".

Reacting to Venkatesh's tweet, Srinath said, "Call us the backstreet men we aren't boys". The video with the ace cricketers in a never-seen-before avatar has left social media in splits. "If you are one of those GenZ, You might not know me. Just Go and Ask your Daddy, Don't forget us because of T20s, don't baby, in the 90s, we were the OGs, on your CRTs," says the lyrics of the song the four are grooving to.

Call us the backstreet men we aren’t boys https://t.co/nFakkGRkjF — Javagal srinath (@iamjavagal) May 1, 2021

" Meet the Venkaboys " pic.twitter.com/ELkcpb9sxt — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) May 1, 2021

Let's take a look at the funniest social media reactions.

These cred adds are changing the image of cricketers which they maintained ? pic.twitter.com/uNLJqtDbbr — Guru (@okguru123) May 1, 2021

Thanks @CRED_club and venky sir for bringing smiles on our face in these tough times. — Gilfoyle (@peace93lover) May 1, 2021

Nostalgic who can forget 90's Titan Cup against Aussies. pic.twitter.com/6jT21OwkI5 — @iammp (@maheshspawar1) May 1, 2021

The Dravid act was hard to follow. But you have done it! Venky, you look effortlessly cool. Srinath too. If I show this to my kid he's gonna say Dad, you're such a boomer! ? — Gaurav Bagaria (@twiteravbagaria) May 1, 2021