After Rahul Dravid, the new Cred advertisement features former Indian cricketers Venkatesh Prasad, Maninder Singh, Javagal Srinath, Saba Karim. Continuing on the success of Rahul Dravid's 'Indiranagar ka gunda' trend, the new ad features former crickters as a band of boys. It was Venkatesh Prasad who took to social media to share the advertisement. He wrote, "Meet the Venkaboys".

New cred advertisement

Reacting to Venkatesh's tweet, Srinath said, "Call us the backstreet men we aren't boys". The video with the ace cricketers in a never-seen-before avatar has left social media in splits. "If you are one of those GenZ, You might not know me. Just Go and Ask your Daddy, Don't forget us because of T20s, don't baby, in the 90s, we were the OGs, on your CRTs," says the lyrics of the song the four are grooving to. 

Let's take a look at the funniest social media reactions.

