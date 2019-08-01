Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad has reportedly applied for the bowling coach post of the Indian cricket team. As reported by the Times of India, the 49-year-old former cricketer has confirmed the news but did not want to disclose anything more about the topic.

The BCCI in the last month invited applications for the posts of head coach, batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach, physio, strength and conditioning coach and administrative manager for Team India.

Prasad was the bowling coach of Team India from 2007 to 2009. He was appointed after India's dismal performance in the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup but was sacked in 2009 by the BCCI along with fielding coach Robin Singh. After that, he was the bowling coach of Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab. Recently, he completed his tenure of three years as the head of BCCI's All-India Junior Selection Panel in 2018. During his time as a bowler, he has represented the Indian cricket team in 33 Test matches and 162 ODIs.

The current coaching unit which includes Ravi Shastri as head coach, Bharat Arun as bowling coach and Sanjay Bangar as batting coach has been given an extension till the end of India's tour of West Indies.

Many former cricketers have applied for the posts like Lalchand Rajput, Pravin Amre, Jonty Rhodes. But bowling coach Bharat Arun and head coach Ravi Shastri are likely not to be removed whereas batting coach Sanjay Bangar may be sacked.

Kapil Dev-led BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee will pick the new coaching unit for the Indian team. The committee comprises of former cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad and former women's team captain Shantha Rangaswamy along with the former India captain.

After India's exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 facing defeat at the hands of New Zealand by 18 runs in the semi-finals, the whole team management has come under the scrutiny of the BCCI.