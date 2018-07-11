Victory Venkatesh and Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya are teaming up for director Bobby's multi-starrer film, which was launched in style at a grand opening ceremony in Ramanaidu Studios today.

In recent years, Venkatesh has been showing a lot of interest in multi-starrer movies and he has done a couple of movies like Masala with Ram Pothineni and Gopala Gopala with power star Pawan Kalyan. He recently announced F2 aka Fun & Frustration, which features him with mega family hero Varun Tej.

Now, Venkatesh is joining hands with Akkineni Naga Chaitanya for another multi-starrer film, which is jointly produced by People Media Factory and Suresh Productions. The movie is going to be a family drama that explores the relationship between the hero and his maternal uncle played by Chai and Venky, who are mama and menalludu in real life too.

The makers of this multi-starrer film held a grand function for its muhurat at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Director VV Vinayak, who was a chief guest at the opening ceremony, launched the shooting of the movie. Scriptwriter Kona Venkat and a few other celebs were present on this occasion.

Bobby aka KS Ravindra of Sardaar Gabbar Singh and Jai Lava Kusa are also excited to work with Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya in the multi-starrer film. The director took to Twitter to share the photos of its opening ceremony. Meanwhile, he requested his followers to wish him good luck for this project.

‏Besides tweeting the photos, director Bobby wrote, "Just done with the Pooja of my next fim with Venkatesh garu and @chay_akkineni . And yes, the story is all about mama and menalludu which is going to be an entertainer that appeals to all sections of film goers. Need all your best wishes... "

The buzz on social media claims that actress Rakul Preet Singh has been roped to play the female lead in this multi-starrer movie and she is said to be seen romancing Naga Chaitanya. The makers are yet to make an official announcement about the cast and crew of the movie.