Telugu actors Varun Tej and Venkatesh are teaming up for director Anil Ravipudi's multi-starrer titled Fun and Frustration (F2). Producer Dil Raju launched the logo as a Ram Navami treat Sunday.

Producer Dil Raju is bankrolling Fun and Frustration under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC). He took to Twitter to make an official announcement about the film and launch its logo on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami March 25.

Dil Raju shared the logo poster of Fun and Frustration on the SVC's Twitter handle and wrote, "Happy to announce our next production. A multi starrer with Victory Venkatesh garu and @IAmVarunTej. A super fun ride directed by @AnilRavipudi. The title logo of #F2 - #FunAndFrustration. #F2TitleLogo (sic)"

Happy to announce our next production. A multi starrer with Victory Venkatesh garu and @IAmVarunTej. A super fun ride directed by @AnilRavipudi. The title logo of #F2 - #FunAndFrustration. #F2TitleLogo pic.twitter.com/vCB13h2NZe — S V C (@SVC_official) March 25, 2018

Varun Tej has worked earlier with producer Dil Raju for 2017 blockbuster Fidaa. The young mega family hero is all excited to work with Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi. The actor took to Twitter to share his excitement with his followers.

Varun Tej tweeted, "This is something I've been really excited for! Teaming up for a super fun film with Venkatesh garu , @AnilRavipudi & Dil raju garu! Fun & Frustration! #F2 #V2 (sic)"

Anil Ravipudi has delivered hit films like Raja The Great, Supreme and Pataas. He worked with Dil Raju in Raja The Great. Fun and Frustration will be his second film with the producer. He is also equally delighted to work with Varun Tej and Victory Venkatesh.

‏ Anil Ravipudi shared the logo poster of Fun and Frustration on Twitter and wrote, "Happy to be joining hands with the stalwart Victory Venkatesh garu and super cool..Varun Tej..@IAmVarunTej for a super fun ride in the production of @SVC_Official. The title logo of #F2TitleLogo (sic)"