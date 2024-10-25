Kollywood director Venkat Prabhu has been enjoying success with his recent film The GOAT starring Vijay. The movie became a massive hit earning over 450 crores globally. Now reports suggest that Venkat Prabhu may be gearing up for an even bigger project—directing superstar Rajinikanth in his next film.

According to sources, Rajinikanth is impressed with The GOAT and is considering allowing Venkat Prabhu to direct his next film. It's said that Venkat Prabhu has already discussed a basic storyline with the legendary actor. There are also rumours that Lyca Productions, the company that produced some of Rajinikanth's recent films, will handle this new project. Lyca Productions after facing a series of setbacks with Rajinikanth's films is hoping this collaboration will make up for the past losses.

At the moment, Rajinikanth is working on Coolie, a film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Additionally, there are talks about a potential Jailer 2 and a project with acclaimed director Mani Ratnam. On the other hand, Venkat Prabhu is currently working on a film starring Siva Karthikeyan. If all goes as planned Rajinikanth and Venkat Prabhu's collaboration might start in 2026.

This combination has generated a lot of excitement in the film industry as both the director and the actor are at the peak of their careers as of now. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what this combination could bring to the big screen.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Vettaiyan, directed by T. J. Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions. The film stars Rajinikanth as Athiyan, a senior police officer who accidentally shoots an innocent person during an encounter while investigating the murder of a teacher. The cast also features Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak.