Rajinikanth has had a mixed journey with Lyca Productions. Despite being a superstar his recent films under this banner have struggled at the box office. Here's a look at the track record of Rajinikanth and Lyca Productions:

1. 2.0: This high-budget sci-fi movie directed by Shankar was expected to be a massive hit. It featured Rajinikanth in a dual role alongside Akshay Kumar. Despite the expectations and impressive visual effects 2.0 only performed averagely at the box office.

2. Darbar: Released in 2020, Darbar was another collaboration between Rajinikanth and Lyca. Directed by AR Murugadoss, this action-packed movie was supposed to bring Rajinikanth back to his mass-action roots. But Darbar was a major disappointment. It failed to click at the box office.

3. Lal Salaam: One of the more recent Rajinikanth projects, Lal Salaam was also produced by Lyca. Despite the buzz, the movie ended up being a disaster at the box office. Neither the story nor the performances in the film could attract the audience and it ended up a disaster.

4. Vettaiyan: Continuing the streak, Vettaiyan became another flop in this combination. Even the superstar's presence couldn't save the film from falling flat in terms of audience reception and box office collections.

This makes Vettaiyan the fourth box office failure in the combination of Rajinikanth and Lyca Productions. With each release, it seems the banner is finding it tough to deliver hits with the Superstar. While Lyca and People Media Factory are seen as competitors in the industry both are struggling with several flop releases recently turning their race into one marked by more failures than successes.