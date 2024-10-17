Chennai rains have not spared anyone, not even Superstar Rajinikanth. Videos circulated on social media showing waterlogged streets and the grounds of the actor's home in Poes Garden, a low-lying area known for its susceptibility to flooding during heavy rain. Fortunately, reports indicate that while the premises were inundated, the interior of his house did not suffer severe damage, and Rajinikanth and his family were not present during the incident. Authorities were immediately alerted to the situation, and emergency services pumped the water out. Fans and well-wishers are keeping a close watch for more updates on the superstar's safety.

Rajinikanth's Recent Health Concerns

This flooding incident comes shortly after Rajinikanth's hospitalization for a heart procedure earlier this month. He underwent surgery to address swelling in a blood vessel, where a stent was placed in his aorta. Following the successful operation, he was advised to rest for several weeks. His wife, Latha Rajinikanth, reassured fans about his health status amidst concerns raised by his recent medical issues. She confirmed that he was recovering well and expressed gratitude for the support from fans. Following his discharge, Rajinikanth made a notable appearance at the Vettaiyan premiere, where he expressed gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support during his health scare.

Vettaiyan Box Office Update

As of October 16, 2024, Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, has made significant strides at the box office despite experiencing a decline in collections over the past few days. The film, which was released on October 10, has garnered a total of ₹114.60 crore in India within its first six days. On its sixth day alone, it earned ₹4.25 crore, reflecting a drop from the previous day's earnings.

The breakdown of the domestic collections is as follows:

Day 1: ₹31.7 crore

Day 2: ₹24 crore

Day 3: ₹26.75 crore

Day 4: ₹22.3 crore

Day 5: ₹5.6 crore

Day 6: ₹4.25 crore

The film's overall occupancy rates have varied, with Tamil shows averaging around 18.34%, Telugu at 16.04%, and Hindi shows at about 8.97% on Tuesday.

On the international front, Vettaiyan has crossed the ₹250 crore milestone and is projected to reach approximately ₹275 crore soon. The film's total worldwide collection stands at around ₹264.31 crore, indicating a strong performance despite facing competition from other recent releases like Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Jigra.

Directed by T.J. Gnanavel, Vettaiyan explores themes of justice and law enforcement through the lens of an encounter specialist played by Rajinikanth, with Amitabh Bachchan portraying a human rights judge. The film has received mixed reviews but has been praised for its engaging performances and social commentary reflected in its IMDb rating of 8.2/10.Conclusion

Despite the recent dip in daily earnings, Vettaiyan remains a significant player in the box office landscape of 2024, showcasing Rajinikanth's enduring appeal and the star power of Amitabh Bachchan. As it continues to attract audiences both domestically and internationally, industry analysts are optimistic about its potential to achieve even greater financial success in the coming weeks.