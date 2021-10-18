As the Lakhimpur incident where an SUV vehicle ran over protesting farmers in UP shocked the entire nation, another incident in Punjab has come to light today.

The horrific incident caught on a roadside CCTV shows two young women, who were crossing the road, were run over on Monday by a vehicle being driven by a police inspector in Punjab's Jalandhar town.

[Disturbing visuals, Graphic content. readers' discretion advised]

#Punjab #ScaryVisual A car hits on two girls crossing Jalandhar -Chandigarh Highway, One girl died at the spot & another seriously injured #Accident pic.twitter.com/SjqLChZHg1 — Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshs88) October 18, 2021

While one of the women died on the spot, another was admitted to a local hospital with serious injuries. Vehicle driver Amritpal Singh was arrested. The deceased has been identified as Navjot Kaur, who worked at a car showroom.

Jalandhar police have arrested the accused officer and are negotiating with the family before filing an FIR. It is not yet revealed what led the driver of the vehicle to cause the horrific accident while driving nearly hitting the divider when the victims were waiting to cross the highway.

The incident occurred on the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway. Angered over the accident, locals and family members blocked the highway and staged a sit-in protest on the highway for several hours.