A teenager, who was part of a procession to immerse Durga idol, was injured when a speeding car hit devotees near Habibganj railway station in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred late on Saturday evening when a large gathering was celebrating the last day of Navratri and people were on the way to immerse Durga idol.

They were dancing and chanting slogans when suddenly a car drove past the crowd and tried to cross the procession.

Seeing the car close to the procession, some people objected against the driver's attempt to cross the road, following which the driver immediately applied reverse gear in speed and hit a teenager.

Driver apprehended

Subsequently, the driver was surrounded by a group of people who beat up and later handed him over to the police.

Bhopal Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Irshad Wali said the teenager has received a minor injury and is being treated at a government hospital.

"Doctor said the boy has received minor injuries and is out of danger now. The driver has been arrested and the car was seized. Further investigation is underway, "Wali added.

This incident came two days after a speeding car ploughed into a crowd participating in a Durga idol immersion, killing one and injuring more than a dozen people in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh.