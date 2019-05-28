Veeru Devgan funeral: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan consoles Kajol, SRK, Amitabh Bachchan pay last respects
Veeru Devgan funeral: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan consoles Kajol, SRK, Amitabh Bachchan pay last respects.Varinder Chawla and Instagram

Actor Ajay Devgn's father and renowned Bollywood action director and filmmaker Veeru Devgan passed away on May 27 in Mumbai. Veeru Devgan had been admitted to Surya Hospital in Mumbai due to breathlessness. He breathed his last in the hospital. Veeru Devgan is survived by two sons, Ajay and Anil, and a daughter.

Veeru Devgan's funeral was held at the Vile Parle crematorium at 6 pm. Several top Bollywood stars and filmmakers were seen paying their last respects. Among those present were Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Salim Khan, Shekhar Kapur, Sunil Shetty, Madhur Bhandarkar, Ranjeet, Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vidya Balan and Sidharth Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji, Mahesh Bhatt, Riteish Deshmukh, Sajid Khan, Tusshar Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgill, and many more celebs.

In a video that has gone viral, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen consoling Ajay Devgn's wife Kajol, as the actress breaks down. It is heartening to see Aishwarya hug her close and comfort her. Ajay Devgn had reportedly cancelled a few promotional events of his recent films De De Pyaar De to take care of his ailing father.

Here are some celebs who were present at the funeral of Veeru Devgan.

The veteran Veeru Devgan had worked as an action choreographer for popular films such as Mr Natwarlal, Mr India, Shahenshah, Kranti, Aaj Ka Arjun, Ishq, Dilwale, and Tridev. He had produced movies like Dil Kya Kare and Singhasan. In his early days, he had also worked as an assistant director for movies such as Vishwatma and Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai. Veeru Devgan had also directed a film called Hindustan Ki Kasam, starring his son Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Manisha Koirala.

See the video here of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan consoling Kajol at the funeral of Veeru Devgan.

 
 
 
 
 The emotional moment #kajoldevgn and #aishwaryaraibachchan

