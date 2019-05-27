Ajay Devgn's father and veteran stunt and action choreographer Veeru Devgn breathed his last at the Surya Hospital in Santacruz, Mumbai on May 27 morning. He was admitted to the hospital after he complained of breathlessnes in the morning. His funeral will be held at Vile Parle crematorium at 6 pm.

Veeru Devgn has choreographed action sequences in more than 80 films and has also directed a film Hindustan Ki Kasam in 1999 which starring his son Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan, Manisha Koirala and Sushmita Sen in prominent roles.

He was last seen at the special screening of Ajay Devgn starrer Total Dhamaal in February, 2019. He rarely made appearances in public. Celebrities have been expressing their grief on social media.

Apparently, Ajay Devgn had cancelled a few of his promotional events of De De Pyaar De to take care of his ailing father.

We offer heartfelt condolences to the Devgn family.