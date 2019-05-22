Tiger Shroff whose film, Student Of The Year 2 had released a few days back, successfully raked in a total of Rs 56.83 crore in its first week at the box office.

Interestingly, trade experts touted Tiger's film's collections as mild in terms of box office collections.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn whose film, De De Pyaar De released a few days back has been collecting similar moolah at the box office but it is being called a hit. Also to be noted is the fact that Tiger has been in the industry for a shorter span of time in comparison to Ajay which makes it even more interesting.

The film has collected Rs 50.83 crore by the end of five days (including paid previews) and the trade experts have touted the figures as a strong number in terms of box office collection.

As a matter of fact, Tiger, who has a lesser screen age in comparison to Ajay yet, has scored almost same numbers with SOTY 2. Although it has slowed down now at the box office, it managed to earn Rs 63.45 crore by the end of its 12th day at the domestic market, and is still running in theatres.

De De Pyaar De might cross the lifetime collection of SOTY 2 in coming days, but the latter is not likely to remain too far behind in terms of collection, despite Ajay having much bigger stardom than Tiger.