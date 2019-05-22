Ajay Devgn's latest release De De Pyaar De has completed its day 5 at the Indian box office, and its collection has crossed Rs 50 crore mark on Tuesday, according to early estimates.

De De Pyaar De has had an average start at the domestic market as it had collected Rs 10.41 crore (including paid previews on Thursday) on its opening day. Owing to positive word of mouth, the film had witnessed a decent growth in its business over the weekend.

The romantic comedy had collected Rs13.39 crore on Saturday, followed by Rs 14.74 crore on Sunday. Although De De Pyaar De suffered a major dip as the weekdays started that was obvious, the film managed to rake in decent moolah on fourth and fifth day as well.

De De Pyaar De collected Rs 6.19 crore on Monday, taking its collection to Rs 44.73 crore. The film was just a few crore away from reaching the first milestone of Rs 50 crore, which it apparently crossed on Tuesday.

With a screen count of 3,100 across India, De De Pyaar De collected Rs 5.50 crore on its day 5, crossing half century at the Indian box office, according to early estimates. Exact figures are awaited.

Although the numbers are quite average as compared to Ajay's other films, De De Pyaar De is still running well considering the limited budget. Apart from Ajay, the movie also features Tabu and Rakul Preet in key roles.