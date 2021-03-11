Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi has taken legal action against Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK for his slanderous tweets and making baseless allegations against him and his company.

The 'Veere Di Wedding' producer has been ignoring KRK's posts since last September, however, now he has chosen to drag him to the court after KRK started sharing defamatory content against him since January 2021.

Responding to the case, the High Court has ruled in favour of Nikhil Dwivedi and has granted an injunction against KRK from posting anything about the actor, either directly or indirectly.

Kartikeya Desai, the filmmaker's lawyer, states, "Our client Mr. Nikhil Dwivedi, an actor, producer and shareholder in Saffron Broadcast & Media Ltd, has filed a lawsuit against Mr. Kamaal R Khan for the slanderous tweets and YouTube videos, which were posted by Mr. Kamaal R Khan wherein he had made defamatory statements and also baseless allegations against Mr. Dwivedi. The series of tweets and other posts were categorically reproduced in the said suit filed by Mr. Dwivedi."

"The Honourable Court read through the statements made by Mr. Kamaal R Khan and recorded that prima facie case has been made out against him and granted ad-interim relief against Mr. Kamaal R Khan and the other Defendants whereby they are restrained from publishing defamatory states as described in the Plaint and/or any other statement (whether written, printed, audio or video) containing the same or similar allegations (as included in the said Acts of Defamation) against the Plaintiff. Any such act hereon will be treated as the contempt of Honourable Court," the lawyer added.

Third person to file a case against KRK

Nikhil Dwivedi was represented by senior counsel Veerendra Tulzapurkar along with Rohan Kelkar, Kartikeya Desai, and Asadali Mazgoanwala at the court.

For the unversed, Nikhil Dwivedi is the third person in the industry after Aamir Khan and Vikram Bhatt to take action against KRK for sharing baseless defamatory content on social media.