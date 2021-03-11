'Roohi', the upcoming Bollywood horror-comedy, is now less than a day away from release and actress Janhvi Kapoor is on a complete promotional spree ahead of her film launch. During one of the promotional shoots on the sets of the dance reality show titled 'Dance Deewane 3', the actress was absolutely floored by one of the contestant's dance moves. And, guess what, the 'Dhadak' actress could not resist herself from asking him out on a date with her.

In a recent promo shared by Colors TV, the actress could be seen completely charmed by the contestant's dance performance. The video clip goes with a caption: "Sirf judges ka hi nahi, Jahnvi ka bhi dil jeet le gaye Piyush apne dance se Jiske baad #JanhviKapoor ne poocha unhe ek date ke liye."

The video showed that soon after the contestant's dance performance was over, Janhvi asked him whether he would like to go on a date with her and Piyush was left nervous and blushing on the stage. Meanwhile, the video also showed Janhvi's co-actor Varun Sharma, the show anchors Raghav Juyal, Bharti Singh, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa somehow compelling the contestant to give a nod.

Proposal to Janhvi Kapoor

Later, the team instantly sets up a date arrangement for the two and there Raghav, who pretends to be the waiter for the date, can be seen urging Piyush to say that he likes Janhvi and asks him to give a rose to the actress.

Meanwhile, reports state that 'Roohi' has already recorded a decent advance booking at the box office. With approximately 16,500 tickets being already sold at the national chains of INOX, PVR and Cinepolis, 'Roohi' has sold almost 75% to 80% of the tickets for the opening day.

'Roohi' all set for release

Directed by Hardik Mehta, the film is all set to release in approximately 1500 properties with 2800 plus screens across the nation on March 11. Apart from Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma, the horror-comedy also stars National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao in the parallel lead.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, 'Roohi' is a follow-up of 'Stree', which was one of the biggest grossers of 2018 and also starred Rajkummar Rao, along with Shraddha Kapoor. If reports are to be believed, after 'Roohi', there will be another part that will star Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in lead.

Here's the adorable video of Janhvi Kapoor along with the contestant, who goes by the name Piyush.