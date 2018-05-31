Veere Di Wedding, releasing on Friday, is expected to have a good start at the box office. The romantic comedy flick with an all-women lead cast has been creating a lot of buzz over the last few days for its coming-of-age story.

It will witness at least 30-40 percent occupancy on its opening day. The Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania starrer is being talked about for its quirky dialogues and bold comedy.

The trailer gave a glimpse of the kind of content that the film is set to deliver. The Bollywood film revolves around the stories of four childhood friends.

Veere Di Wedding is likely to draw a lot of women filmgoers aged between 20-35 that covers about-to-get-married to just-married.

Also, college-going students are likely to turn out in large numbers as its an urban flick set in contemporary times.

Veere Di Wedding is expected to make collect Rs 7 crore (approximately) on its first day at the box office. While the movie has already started to get positive reviews from the critics, word of mouth can play a big role, and the evening shows can fetch good business.

Another film Bhavesh Joshi is also releasing alongside Veere Di Wedding on the same day. Though the hype around the former is comparatively less, it might snatch away some share of the audience.

Shashanka Ghosh directorial Veere Di Wedding has been banned in Pakistan for its "vulgar dialogues and obscene scenes". The Pakistani censor board found it inappropriate for its audience.