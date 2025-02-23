Veer Pahariya is not the one to back down in front of trolls. Ever since the song 'Rang' from Sky Force released, the debutant has been subjected to a lot of trolling over the 'langdi steps'. While any other actor at his place would have been dejected, Veer is elated. The young actor has said that the trolling has increased his engagement and opened many avenues for him.

Talking about the constant trolling and memes, Veer confessed that he is loving every bit of it. The Sky Force actor added that since he has become a meme, he has now been immortalized. He added that people didn't know him a few days ago, and now everyone knows him, even if its for something not so good.

Veer further said that even when it comes to work and avenues, the trolling has opened new doors of opportunities for him. "I'll say this for the first time. Since my song came out and since it went viral and got trolled, my engagement has increased so much that so many doors and avenues have opened up for me after that. I've already performed at two weddings," he told Hautterfly.

Veer on getting more work due to trolling

"I did that langdi step with the bride. I joked with the groom, 'This is my fifth round. If I do two more, the bride will be mine.' So many work opportunities have opened because people now know who I am. I've got a hit song. I've got weddings, which is every actor's dream—to be able to dance and perform at weddings," he further added.

Veer urged the trolls to troll him more so that he can get more work and earn more money. Now, that's an interesting way of looking at things. Don't you think?