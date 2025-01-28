Veer Pahariya is winning warm applause for his performance in Sky Force. While the Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan starrer might have received mixed reviews, Veer's performance in it has been praised all across. Veer has now opened up about his equation with his brother, Shikhar Pahariya, who is dating Janhvi Kapoor.

Veer on his bond with brother Shikhar

Veer says that unlike him, Shekhar prefers being away from the public eye. He mentioned how Shikhar is not just a brother but also a friend, and the two discuss everything from personal to professional. He added that the two are very close and simple. Veer further said that for both of them, it is experience that counts and not materialistic pleasures.

"He's not in the public eye. He isn't very accessible. To me, he's a friend figure. He's someone I can go to if I need personal or professional advice. We talk about everything, and we're very close. Both he and I are very normal. We're very simple people. We don't care about materialistic things. Experiences are more important for us," Pahariya said in an interview with News18.

Praises Janhvi Kapoor

Talking about Shikhar's partner and actress Janhvi Kapoor, Veer said that the two sisters are his first actor friends from the industry. In another interview with HT, Veer had praised Janhvi Kapoor for playing Gunjan Saxena with such conviction. He not only called her talented but also said he reaches out to her for advice when it comes to acting.

"I think she's very talented as an actress, and she has played a real character in Gunjan Saxena. That was a biopic as well. So yeah, any of my friends are actors; I don't miss out the chance of asking them for any advice. And she's pretty experienced. So yeah, I did take a lot of advice."

While Veer Pahariya was earlier dating Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's sister, Khushi Kapoor, is rumoured to be dating Vedang Raina.