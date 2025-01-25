Akshay Kumar is back with his first release of the year - Sky Force. Starring Khiladi Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur; the film is based on the true events from the Indo-Pak war in 1965 and revolves around the life of late Squadron Leader Devayya. Akshay and Veer play the roles of Indian Air Force pilots in the film.

Akshay Kumar had earlier clarified that the film wasn't anything like Rustom or Airlift and had urged the audience to go watch it in theatres and give it a fair chance. The film, directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani released in theatres on January 25. The intial social media reviews pouring in seem to be mixed with many calling it a masterpiece and many labelling it as hollow. Let's take a look at some of the social media reviews.

Reviews pour in

"I didn't expect too much from #SkyForce but this time it's beyond my all expectations in every matter, Excellent. Skyforce have big plus point that it's strong screenplay, not a single dull or unnecessary moment movie has. Akshay sir performance is fire," wrote a social media user.

"Watched #SkyForce and absolutely loved it! Akshay Kumar is BACK and delivers a tremendous performance. Veer Pahariya makes a solid debut too. Gripping story, patriotic vibes, and top-notch execution. This one deserves to be a box office hit!" another social media user commented.

"#SkyForce is bad copy of #Fighter movie. Pathetic VFX , Old story line. One more FLOP for #AkshayKumar and #VeerPahariya should leave the acting immediately Paid review and Corporate booking can't save this crap," read a comment.

Mixed reactions

"It lacks depth, not able to convince ppl bcoz of its weak substance and inconsistent direction. Ppl are now bored with outdated Indo-Pak concept, It looks like Akki again used teleprompter for his dialogues!" another comment read.

"Surprisingly it's good. I was expecting it to be routine Aerial war but it shines in 2nd half. Akki was impactful and carried the entire film, he did justice to underdeveloped character of T. Vijay. It's engaging, well-paced with minor flaws. Climax was emotional," one more person commented.

"They have dragged many things. A lot of those seem boring. Of course we'll connect to a soldier's emotions, but many other things matter a lot for a movie," said one viewer. "One of the best patriotic or aerial action movies in recent years. Akshay Kumar performance, especially in emotional moments. And last 15 min is the back bone of this film," another viewer commented.