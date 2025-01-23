Akshay Kumar's upcoming film – Sky Force – is making quite some buzz. Starring the Khiladi Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan, the film is slated for a grand release on January 25. The film is based on the true events from the Indo-Pak war in 1965 and revolves around the life of late Squadron Leader Devayya. Akshay and Veer play the roles of Indian Air Force pilots in the film.

Akshay Kumar has urged people to watch the film and cleared the myth that the film is anything like Rustom or Airlift. The Sarfira actor also said that he finds joy in doing films that are 'based on true events'. Akshay also added that many people have often advised him against doing content-based or patriotic films, which he would never listen to.

Akshay on playing patriotic, religious characters

"I'm so lucky that I get a chance to play so many characters. God has been so kind, I got to play Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva... What else can I ask for? If I'm getting such a lovely opportunity, you think I should give it a miss because some people say, 'Aap deshbakhti ki film kyon karte ho?' Kyon na kare!" (Why not do it?)

Advance booking numbers

As per a report in Scanilk, Sky Force has collected almost Rs 2 crore in advance booking for day 1. The film reportedly sold 82,110 tickets sold all across India in 10,868 shows with an average ticket price of Rs 223. 2,036 tickets were sold at an estimated cost of Rs 416 across 173 shows, making the total to be Rs 7.44 lakh in IMAX 2D theatres. This brings the total number of shows to 11,041 shows with 84,146 tickets sold, bringing the collection to Rs 2.03 crore from across the country.