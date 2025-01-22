Akshay Kumar is never the one to mince his words, especially when it comes to himself. The actor has not seen a great success in his last few films and many even questioned his decision of doing multiple films a year. Now, in a recent interview, the actor was asked about why we didn't see him in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 even when Vidya Balan was brought back to the franchise.

Missing from BB2 and 3

Without any hesitation, the actor was quick to say that he was simply removed from the film. Akshay Kumar was replaced by Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3. "Beta, mujhey nikaal diya tha. (I was removed) That's it," he told Pinkvilla. The actor is all set to be seen in Sky Force with Nimrat Kaur, Veer Pahariya and Sara Ali Khan.

2024 didn't turn out to be the best year of Khiladi Kumar as none of his films - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sarfira, Khel Khel Mein - managed to do well at the box office. However, the actor mentions that he would never stop working in content driven films. He also added that he has faced such dry spells several times in his career but never gets disheartened.

Doing multiple films a year

"It's been a great thing. It's not the film time this has happened the best part is to keep on working hard. Kahi logo ne mujhe kaha kaha hai aap ek ya do film kar lo sail mei, aap aaisi films karna chod do karna like the content-based film (Many people told me I should do only 1-2 films a year and to stop doing content-based films)," he said at the trailer launch event of Sky Force.

"But these content-based films, that I don't want to leave. I would keep on working on these kinds of films also and different other kinds of films, very proud when I made Sarfira though it did not work but I'm very proud m still saying it," he added.