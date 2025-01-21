'Hum Dono Khiladi': Akshay Kumar salutes Saif Ali Khan's bravery for protecting his family; suggests title for potential film together

Akshay Kumar is currently promoting his upcoming film Sky Force with debutant Veer Pahariya. On Monday, Akshay and Veer visited the Air Force War Museum in Delhi, where they viewed an iconic fighter-bomber jet flown by the Tiger Squadron during the 1965 Sargodha War. The duo also met museum officials and discussed the Indian Air Force's heroic legacy.

In the evening, Akshay Kumar, during a press conference, spoke about his film and also answered journalists' questions.

During the press conference, Akshay Kumar was asked about Saif Ali Khan's unfortunate stabbing incident and safety concerns in Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar said, " It is very nice that he is safe, the whole industry is happy. It was very brave of him that he protected his family. Hats off to him. I would say that I did a film with him called 'Main Khiladi, Tu Anari' but now if we work together, we will make Do Khiladi."

For the unversed, in 1990, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay essayed the role of 'Main Khiladi Tu Anadi'.

Talking about Saif Ali Khan's attack on Thursday, January 16, 2025, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was brutally stabbed six times by a burglar in his plush apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area. On Thursday night at around 2 am, the intruder entered the premises with the intent to commit burglary.

During the early hours of the morning, the intruder attempted to attack Jeh, who was fast asleep. The kids' nanny intervened and entered into a scuffle with the intruder to protect Jeh. Upon hearing the commotion, Saif rushed to the room and tried to mediate the altercation. The burglar, in a fit of aggression, stabbed Saif multiple times in his neck and back. The actor was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Saif's attacker arrested

On Sunday, Mumbai Police revealed that Shahzad, 30, is a Bangladeshi national who is not a resident of India and doesn't even have a valid Indian identity document. To hide his origins, he adopted the alias Vijay Das after entering India.

Shahzad was apprehended at Hiranandani Estate in Thane while attempting to flee to his native village in the Jhalokati district of Bangladesh.

Accused sent to police custody: The Bandra Court Sunday sent Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad, the 30-year-old man of Bangladeshi origin who was arrested by Mumbai Police for stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, to police custody for five day

Saif Ali Khan resides on the 12th floor of the 'Satguru Sharan' building. At the time of the incident, the actor was at home with his wife, Kareena Kapoor, and their two sons, four-year-old Jeh and eight-year-old Taimur, along with five house helpers.