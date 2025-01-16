On Thursday, January 16, 2025, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by a burglar attempting to rob his house. The incident occurred at around 2:30 am at his residence in the Bandra area.

During that time, Kareena Kapoor was reportedly partying with Karisma Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor. Kareena shared Instagram Stories showing how they enjoyed the night, including a photo of three glasses from their gathering. However, several reports claim that Kareena was with Saif during the incident.

Saif safeguards staff and kids

At around 2:00 am, the intruders first entered the room of Saif's sons, Jeh and Taimur. Their nanny screamed and tried to safeguard Jeh, the younger son.

The maid confronted the intruder, sustaining serious injuries to her hand during the scuffle.

Saif rushed to the scene to protect his household staff and children. A violent confrontation occurred near the children's room, during which Saif fought the burglar but was stabbed six times.

Ibrahim takes his father to the hospital in an auto

Actor Saif Ali Khan, bleeding heavily from six stab wounds, was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in an auto-rickshaw by his elder son, Ibrahim, following the shocking knife attack.

With no car readily available, Ibrahim acted swiftly and decided not to lose time. The two boarded the autorickshaw and made their way to the hospital, which is about 2 km away from Saif's Bandra home. A video captured moments after the attack shows Kareena Kapoor Khan standing next to the autorickshaw and speaking with the house staff.

First statement post-stabbing

Lilavati Hospital's COO, Dr. Niraj Uttamani, issued a statement confirming that Saif was stabbed by an unidentified person at his Bandra home and was brought to the hospital at 3:30 am.

"Saif sustained six stab wounds, two of which are deep. One of the wounds is dangerously close to the spine. He is being operated on by a team of doctors led by neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr. Leena Jain, and anesthesiologist Dr. Nisha Gandhi," Dr. Uttamani stated.

"Of the six injuries, two are minor, two are intermediate, and two are deep. One of the deep injuries, located on his back, is dangerously close to the spine and requires a neurosurgeon's expertise. His wrist wound, on his left hand, is also deep and required a plastic surgeon's intervention," he added.

Post-surgery: Shocking details revealed

Doctors revealed that Saif Ali Khan's spinal fluid leaked due to shards from the attacker's knife.

"We repaired the spinal injury and also performed plastic surgeries on his hand and neck, where he was stabbed," said Dr. Nitin Dange.

In his statement to the media, Dr. Dange explained, "Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital at 2:00 am with an alleged history of assault by an unknown person. He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a knife lodged in the spine. Surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair the leaking spinal fluid. Two deep wounds on his left hand and another on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is now stable, recovering well, and out of danger."

Another doctor added, "The recovery should be 100% as per our understanding."

Police Investigation underway

The police reported that the accused used the fire escape to enter Saif Ali Khan's residence in what appears to be an attempted burglary. One suspect has been identified, and 10 teams have been deployed to apprehend him.

Dixit Gedam, DCP Zone 9, Mumbai Police, stated, "Last night, the accused used a fire escape staircase to enter Saif Ali Khan's house. This seems to have been a robbery attempt. We are working to arrest the accused."

Floor polishing work had been ongoing at the actor's residence for the past two to three days, and the police are interrogating these workers as part of the investigation.

The injured staff member has been identified as Ariyama Philip, and three other staff members are being questioned.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police and Crime Branch have formed 15 teams to probe the attack further.