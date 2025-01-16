Thursday morning began on a gloomy note as an intruder broke into Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence and, in a robbery attempt, stabbed Saif multiple times, causing serious injuries.

The actor was rushed to the hospital and is undergoing surgery for his neck, spine, and hand.

According to multiple reports, Saif Ali Khan sustained six stab wounds, including two deep cuts on his back—one dangerously close to his spine—and a minor injury on his neck.

The incident occurred around 2:30 AM at his residence.

Neurosurgery has been completed, and plastic surgery is underway. Hospital authorities have reported that the 54-year-old actor's condition is stable, and a full assessment of his injuries will follow once all surgical procedures are completed.

According to a report in HT, Dr. Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, mentioned that Saif's neck is also being evaluated. He informed the media that the surgery began at 5:30 AM and is still ongoing. He added that the surgery on Saif's back is complete, and the neurosurgeons have finished their part. Currently, the cosmetic surgeon is operating on Saif's wrist.

A source adds, "Of the six injuries that Saif has suffered, two injuries are deep, two are moderate, and two are superficial."

Saif Ali Khan's health report

His team released an official statement wherein they mentioned that Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police are investigating the incident.

The statement also reassured fans that all family members are safe and that the police are actively investigating the incident.

Expressing gratitude, the note added: "We would like to thank Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr. Leena Jain, and the team at Lilavati Hospital. A heartfelt thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this challenging time."

Police investigation

According to Mumbai Police, prima facie evidence suggests that the attacker may be related to one of the house staff who allowed him entry into the house. The house help is being questioned by police. The accused was initially locked in one of the rooms but managed to escape. Along with the local police, the Mumbai Crime Branch has launched a probe into the case, and CCTV footage is being examined.

In a video released by ANI, Mumbai Police Crime Branch officials were seen arriving at the Bandra residence to investigate the attack on the actor.

Ibrahim rushed Saif to the Hospital

Lilavati Hospital management confirmed that family members are inside the hospital by Saif's side. Saif was reportedly brought to the hospital by his son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, along with a house help. Saif Ali Khan was trying to come downstairs with his family when he was attacked.

Where was Kareena Kapoor during the time of the incident?

At the time of the robbery, Saif's wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, had posted an Instagram story of a girls' night in with her friends Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and her sister Karisma Kapoor.

However, Kareena's team released a statement saying, "All members of the household were present at home at the time of the unfortunate incident."

#WATCH | Mumbai Police Crime Branch officials arrive at the Bandra residence of Actor Saif Ali Khan to investigate the attack on the actor by an intruder at his home pic.twitter.com/JetkzWMfUL — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2025

Saif's staff taken into custody

Videos show: Forensic team, police and encounter specialist Daya also at his residence

Videos from last night have surfaced on social media. One clip shows Kareena anxiously roaming near her building premises with the staff after the incident.