Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan suffered a serious spinal injury during an attempted burglary at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on January 16, 2025, past midnight. The attack took place around 2:30 AM when Saif confronted an intruder in his home. Saif is currently undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital for six injuries, including two deep wounds.

Where was Kareena Kapoor?

Kareena Kapoor spent the evening with her sister Karisma Kapoor and actor-friends Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor for a girls' night out.

A photo posted by Karisma Kapoor on her Instagram showed that Kareena Kapoor had a night out with friends on Wednesday night. She spent time with her sister, Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor, and her Veere Di Wedding co-star Sonam Kapoor.

The timing of the party has sparked widespread speculation, as the attack on Saif occurred while Kareena was out.

However, other reports suggest that Kareena Kapoor Khan was at the Bandra home during the attack. Sources close to the actors told India Today, "The family, including wife Kareena and kids Taimur and Jeh, were also home."

Timeline of the Incident

At around, 2.20 am Saif confronted the intruder at his Bandra home, who stabbed him six times with a knife. Around 3.30 am Saif was brought to Lilavati Hospital with injuries.

Saif's team releases official statement

Saif Ali Khan's team has confirmed that an attempted burglary took place at the actor's residence.

A statement issued on behalf of the actor revealed that he is currently undergoing surgery at the Lilavati Hospital."There was an attempted burglary at Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in the hospital undergoing surgery," said a statement from the actor's public relations team.

Several netizens have raised concerns about security in high-profile residences.

Police statement "An unidentified person intruded into the residence of actor Saif Ali Khan. The actor and the intruder fought. The actor was injured and is being treated. An investigation is going on," Mumbai Police's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dixit Gedam, said while speaking to the media on the issue.