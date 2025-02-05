Veer Pahariya made his Bollywood debut with the Akshay Kumar-starrer Sky Force, which was released in theatres on January 24. The patriotic action-drama is based on real-life heroics and features Veer as Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, a Mahavir Chakra recipient.

Veer is mercilessly getting trolled for overdoing his PR. If you are an avid Instagram user, you must have come across an Instagram reel featuring Veer's langdi dance around Sara Ali Khan.

The actor has been facing backlash for both his dance and his acting prowess in the film.

Veer Pahariya apologises after Comedian Pranit More claims He Was Attacked for making Jokes on Veer

On Tuesday, a rather shocking incident came to light. Stand-up comedian Pranit More took to his social media and shared a lengthy note stating that he had been attacked and assaulted after performing a joke about Veer in one of his shows. Pranit's team also took to Instagram to share details about the incident.

The post claims that after a show in Solapur, a group of men attacked Pranit, kicking and punching him, leaving him injured. They also threatened him not to crack any jokes about Veer in the future.

The comedian has also tagged Mumbai Police in his post.

Pranit wrote, "The leader of this attack was Tanveer Shaikh, and his gang made it clear why they were doing this they wanted to silence Pranit for making jokes about Bollywood debutant Veer Pahariya. One of them even threatened, "Agli Baar Veer Pahariya baba pe joke maarke dikha!"- a clear warning that worse consequences would follow if he dared to joke about him again."

The statement further read, "If a comedian can be physically assaulted just for making a joke, what does that say about our basic rights and safety? As Maharashtrian artists, we never imagined that in his own state, he would face such violence just for doing his job. We are sharing this because people need to know the reality. Maharashtra is his home, and we refuse to believe that we have reached a point where violence and suppression have replaced dialogue and humour.

Now, Veer on his Instagram has shared a story in which he has denied his involvement in the attack and has apologized to the comedian and his fans. In his post, he wrote, "I am truly shocked and saddened by what happened to Comedian Pranit More. I want to make it absolutely clear—I had no involvement in this, and I strongly condemn any form of violence. As someone who has always taken trolling in stride, laughed along with it, and shown love even to my critics, I would never encourage or support harm towards anyone, let alone someone from the same creative fraternity."

He said, "To Pranit and his fans—I am deeply sorry that this happened. No one deserves this. I will personally ensure that whoever was responsible is held accountable. My sincerest apologies again."