It is well pronounced that girls trust their male best friend more than anyone else. The same can be said about Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan who are one of the cutest pairs of best-friends of Bollywood.

Both Alia and Varun have successfully added their names in the best chaddi-buddies list of the Indian Cinema. In fact, they are known as the new age Shah Rukh and Kajol as they have shared screen 4 times together in 8 years of their Bollywood career.

Since their debut in Karan Johar's Blockbuster movie 'Student Of The Year', the duo had been constantly linked with each other. Although, later on, it was revealed that Alia was dating Siddharth Malhotra and not Varun.

Alia and Varun's love-hate relationship

In fact, in Jr Dhawan, Alia had found a brilliant co-actor, a support system, and above all a best friend forever.

However, despite their strong bond, Varun Dhawan once said that Alia would be the "last person" from whom he would be taking relationship advice, in an interview with Filmfare.

"No, please! I'll not take relationship advice from her [Alia]. She's the last person I'll take relationship advice from. One good thing about our friendship is that we don't discuss those aspects of our lives with each other. Our discussions are around work because both of us are equally driven about our careers. But yes, most of the time, we end up making fun of each other," Varun Dhawan was quoted as saying by NDTV.

However, like any other best friend duo, even Alia Bhatt and Varun pull each other's legs and fight among themselves. In fact, Varun used to tease the Raazi actress by taking Siddharth Malhotra's name.

As per a report in Spotboye, an eye witness revealed that "Varun has a habit of teasing Alia by taking Sid's name. However, on Day 2 of the shoot in Kota, Alia got miffed with him. She said, 'Don't tease me with Sid, because we are no more together'. For a few seconds, Varun didn't know what to say. But he never teased her after that."

Alia Bhatt's troublesome relationship with Siddharth

After dating for a long time, Alia and Siddharth separated, and the latter was the first one to open up about their dating phase. Later Alia chipped in with her opinion, and she also added she maintains a cordial relationship with her ex-boyfriend.

"Honestly, there will never be issues. I have nothing but just positivity in my heart for him. I'm sure he wishes the same as well. We have witnessed several milestones of our lives together. He spoke about meeting and chatting and we were fine. There are no bad vibes," stated Alia in an earlier interview with DNA.

Elsewhere, Varun has been in news due to his relationship with Delhi-based designer Natasha Dalal. In fact, as per news are believed both were planning to tie the knot this year. But because of this Coronavirus thing, their plan had to go on hold for some time now.