Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is busy promoting his film Bhediya and his co-star Kriti Sanon. Varun Dhawan has a huge fan following, comprising all age groups. People love the actor for his sheer charm and the magnificent energy that he brings to the table. Needless to say, Varun's female fandom is growing day by day.

If fans shower immense love upon Varun for his magical presence on-screen, the actor also reciprocates by interacting with them during promotional events. However recently, Varun's kind gesture won millions of hearts.

Varun Dhawan's female fan faints during the Bhediya event in Jaipur

After the success of Bhediya's trailer, the protagonists of the film Varun and Kriti were in Jaipur promoting their upcoming horror-comedy film Bhediya. And during the event, an unfortunate incident occurred. It so happened that due to an excessive crowd and heat, a girl fainted at Jaipur college. The actor immediately came to her aid, as he first stopped the event and helped the girl. He stepped down from the stage and rescued the girl in no time and helped her drink water. He ensured that she was feeling okay.

This gesture of Varun has impressed the netizens. A video from the Jaipur event went viral and was shared by the actor's fan pages. In no time, fans flocked to the comment section to drop heartfelt comments and showered the actor with love.

A fan fell sick, during the college event yesterday and varun taking care of that girl?#VarunDhawan #KritiSanon #Bhediya pic.twitter.com/mUHaHiXLr3 — annesha.? (@ApnaaVarun) November 13, 2022

A fan wrote, "How sweet of him! No doubt #VarunDhawan is both a great actor and an amazing human being. God bless him."

Another fan mentioned, "Who took away my heart? he took away my heart."

On Saturday, Varun had a video of him dancing with Kriti on "Thumkeshwari". "Jaipur ne apna bana liya 25 th ko bhediya,", wrote Varun.

Bhediya is the first creature-based horror-comedy in India. Stree fame Amar Kaushik directs the film. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee, Bhediya is slated to hit the cinema halls on November 25.