The nepotism war between Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar had been going on ever since the Manikarnika actress called out the Dharma Productions head on his own show Koffee With Karan for favouring his peers and termed him as the 'flagbearer of nepotism'. Since then, the nepotism had picked up relevance in the industry and almost each and every other had been asked about their opinion on the hot topic. And when Varun Dhawan was recently asked about his views about the evergoing debate between Kangana and Karan, the Kalank actor said that it's just a time pass.

During an interview with Navbharat Times, Varun was asked to comment about how the controversies like showing a love story between a Hindu-Muslim couple picks up storm and are given names like 'love jihad' before the film's release. As Varun plays a Muslim boy who falls in love with a Hindu girl played by Alia Bhatt in Kalank, he talked about Kangana and how she showed courage when she was being allegedly threatened by the members of Karni Sena over the depiction of Rani Lakshmi Bai in Manikarnika.

"Controversies keep happening nowadays before the release of every movie. My film Judwaa 2 had also gone through it. I think the way Kangana stood for herself when her film Manikarnika was mired in a controversy, I really liked it. I think the kind of courage that Kangana showed, was the best," Varun said.

However, to clear his point, Varun went on to clarify that he was not talking about the standoff between Kangana and Karan Johar as he thinks it's just a time pass.

"I am not talking about the dispute with Kangana and Karan Johar here. The war (about nepotism) between Karan and Kangana is just a time pass, it is a different thing. And I am actually enjoying whatever that is happening between Kangana and Karan, it is not their personal dispute," Varun said during the interaction.

For the uninitiated, Varun was caught in the social media storm for taking a nepotism dig at Kangana along with Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar at the 2017 IIFA Awards. After facing severe backlash, Varun tweeted an apology and expressed regret over the said act without mentioning Kangana's name in it.

On the other hand, Karan Johar recently in an interview, reportedly lauded Kangana, called her one of the best in the Industry and even said that he would be comfortable directing Kangana. In a segment in a recent chat show, Karan Johar was asked by the CEO of Dharma Productions and very close friend Apoorva Mehta, whether he would be comfortable directing Kangana anytime soon. Much to the surprise of everyone, Karan promptly replied, "Yes, for sure. Kangana is one of the best actresses we have."

On the professional front, Varun is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Kalank and will next be seen in Remo D'Souza's dance film titled Street Dancer opposite Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. He recently announced his next film Coolie No.1 which will be an adaptation of Govinda's 1995 hit film by the same name which was directed by David Dhawan. Kangana, on the other hand, is currently shooting for Panga, and will then dive into promotions of Mental Hai Kya, post which she will start work on Jayalalithaa biopic. The actress also revealed that she was also preparing to announce another Directorial venture soon.