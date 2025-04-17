There's some bad news for the fans of Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Varun and Samantha's most watched series – Citadel: Honey Bunny has been discontinued for future seasons. Yes, you read that right! Amazon Prime has pulled the plug on the spin-off of Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel'. The move comes despite the show raking in huge TRPs in India.

Honey Bunny axed

The move reportedly comes after the exit of Jennifer Salke, former head of Amazon MGM Studios, who was behind the 'Citadel' universe. Created by the Russo Brothers, 'Honey Bunny' was the spin-off series featuring Varun and Samantha in lead roles.

"While these successful and widely enjoyed international chapters will not continue as individual series, Season 2 of Citadel will be our most exhilarating yet," said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios.

Priyanka's Citadel back in 2026

However, Priyanka and Richard Madden's series would continue to be shot over the next seasons and is looking at a season 2 comeback in 2026. Varun and Samantha had formed a cute friendship during the filming of the show and VD had revealed how he was amazed to see the 'Family Man' actress work it out despite dealing with myositis.

Varun on Samantha shooting despite myositis

"There were two instances when I was shooting with her and my heart literally sank. I was so worried because I remember one day when we were shooting, she just shut her eyes and said, 'It's just one of those days.' We kept shooting for about two hours and after a short while, an oxygen tank is coming and she is taking oxygen on the side," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Another instance was when Samantha had to run behind Varun during a sequence in Serbia and she just collapsed. He mentioned how he urged the makers to wrap but they asked him to calm down instead.