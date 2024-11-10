Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are basking in the success of their recently released - Citadel: Honey Bunny. The two have been winning rave reviews for their slick action and acting in the series. Samantha had earlier revealed that she was diagnosed with myositis soon after singing the project. She added that she sent several other names to the show's creators to be cast but they weren't ready to replace her.

Now, Varun Dhawan has revealed that he was scared of Samantha's health two times on the sets. He recalled how his heart sank when he saw her use oxygen tank and then coming back to the shoot.

When Samantha had to use oxygen tank

"There were two instances when I was shooting with her and my heart literally sank. I was so worried because I remember one day when we were shooting, she just shut her eyes and said, 'It's just one of those days.' We kept shooting for about two hours and after a short while, an oxygen tank is coming and she is taking oxygen on the side," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Another instance was when Samantha had to run behind Varun during a sequence in Serbia and she just collapsed. He mentioned how he urged the makers to wrap but they asked him to calm down instead.

When the actress collapsed

"The second one was when we were shooting in Serbia on a railway station and she had to run behind me. So I have run past the camera and she is still in the frame and she just collapsed. I caught her and I went to Raj and said, 'Pack up', and they were like, 'Calm down. You go and stand over there. Don't worry, she will be fine.' I just didn't know what to do," Varun added.

Varun called Samantha an 'inspiration'. Citadel: Honey Bunny is the India extension of Russo Brothers' Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra which came out in 2023.