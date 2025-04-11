It is common for celebrities to be surrounded by the common people and always being viewed on a pedestal. Varun Dhawan, who is used to paps and fans gathering around him at airports, recently faced an awkward situation. Varun was walking into the airport when he was surrounded by the paparazzi.

What went down

The Baby John actor was walking behind his wife, paps requesting them to pose for pictures when a lady shouted out loud. The lady, who seemed to be trying to get into the airport's entrance, angrily called out the paps for blocking her way. "Excuse me! Can you please let us go? This is ridiculous!" she could be heard saying.

Soon after that, the paparazzi made way for the lady to go ahead. Varun Dhawan calmly made his way towards the airport. Ever since the video grabbed attention, social media has been hailing Varun Dhawan for maintaining his composure.

"I always like men because they are less drama and entitlement unlike most women!," wrote a user.

"Varun must have been secretly laughing at that lady," another user wrote.

"Why do women act like that?? She's not even "the famous one"? And I don't even know who he is, but he's polite," one more person commented.

There were many who poked fun at the lady and even went on to call her 'Jaya Bachchan'. "Aunt not good, taking some pictures won't make you miss your flight," read a comment. "Why is she shouting, no one cares," read another comment.

"Was that Jaya Bachchan?" a fan poked fun. "Is she Jaya Bachchan's cousin?" another wrote this sarcastic comment. "Jaya Bachchan Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal spotted together," a person took a dig. "I thought Jaya Bachchan came," was one more of the comments.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcome their baby girl in June last year. The couple is now busy enjoying parenthood.