Ever since the first poster of Street Dancer 3D was announced, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the film to release.

The movie stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhu Deva in lead roles. The trailer of the film was released on Wednesday and since then fans are raving about the chemistry between Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

At the press conference of Street Dancer 3D, Varun revealed why Katrina Kaif, who was the first choice of the film, was later replaced by Shraddha Kapoor.

"Shraddha was part of the previous film and was bit emotional when she got to know that she is not there in the next one. She asked me why didn't they offer me the film. Remo thought this role was not suitable for her. But after Katrina left the film because of her date issue, it was nice of her to step in and agree to do this role. I think she was destined to do this film."

To this, Remo D'Souza added, "Yes, Katrina had to leave the film because of her date issues and we had to change the script a bit and luckily Shraddha could take up this film on time."

Do you think Shraddha will pull off the role better Katrina? Street Dancer 3 to hit the screens on January 24.