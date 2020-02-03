It has been almost two years since Varun Dhawan not only opened up about his girlfriend Natasha Dalal and how he plans on marrying her. Speculations about their marriage and honeymoon have been making headlines every year. And while everyone had thought that the couple would tie-the-knot this year, it seems far from happening, once again.

It is being said that Varun Dhawan is quite unhappy with the cold reaction to Street Dancer 3D and it's bad box office performance. Varun, who was looking forward to this one after his last flop Kalank, feels he hasn't been able to redeem himself. And now, wants to focus on his career first and then take the next step in his relationship.

Varun talks about Natasha

"Where me and Natasha are concerned, I think, eventually, after we get married, we are together all that stuff, she has to, she has her own individuality. That's why I'm with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support, you know. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually. Because I have known her, we were in school together. We were just friends, we weren't dating then. But since day one she has been supportive of my dreams and it has to be the same. It has to be equal from my side. From my side, I have to be supportive of her dreams also, or what she wants to achieve, or what she likes. Eventually, I think as a couple you want to evolve together," Varun had said on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan.

Varun about Kalank failure

"It was not accepted by the audience because it was a bad film and somewhere we all failed collectively. Making a film is a team effort. It's wrong to blame it on the director and producer. And being a part of the team, I will take part of the blame as well. The film did let down people. We have collectively gone through why it didn't work. Personally, it was important. I wanted the failure to affect me because if it doesn't, then that means I don't love my work," Varun had said in an interview.