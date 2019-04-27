Speculations of Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal getting married this year have been doing the rounds for a while now. On Koffee With Karan, Varun had openly accepted his relationship with Natasha and said that he will definitely marry her but didn't reveal when. And now David Dhawan has finally confirmed that Varun and Natasha will hopefully get married in 2020.

"His marriage will happen next year maybe. I am very happy with their relationship. What more does a father need?" David Dhawan told MensXP during an interaction.

Earlier, it was being said that Varun and Natasha were planning to tie the knot in December this year and had already started preparations for it. It was also reported that the couple were supposed to get engaged on Varun's birthday but the actor changed his mind at the last moment and decided to celebrate his special day with Natasha abroad. It was being said that Varun decided to postpone his engagement and marriage due to his hectic work schedule.

When Varun appeared on Karan Johar's chat show, he had shared how he and Natasha are very supportive of each other's choices in life. "I'm with her (Natasha) because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually," Varun had said.

And now that daddy Dhawan has let the chickens out of the coop, their fans can anticipate for a dreamy wedding of Varun and Natasha next year.