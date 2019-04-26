Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal were reportedly supposed to get engaged on the former's birthday, but the plan was cancelled at the last moment.

It has been reported that Varun had planned to introduce Natasha as his would-be wife on his birthday (April 24), but the actor changed his mind, and decided to celebrate his special day with her abroad.

"We heard the plan was to announce Coolie No. 1 and bring Varun's girlfriend Natasha out on the stage as the bahu of the Dhawan family. But there were last-minute changes of plan and Varun flew out of the country for his birthday with his girlfriend," The Asian Age quoted a source as saying.

The report further stated that Varun has decided to postpone his engagement and marriage due to his hectic work schedule.

"Varun is very busy right now. He needs to take time off from his schedule and devote time to engagement and wedding. It will all happen in due course," the source further told the publication.

Varun's last film Kalank was highly anticipated, but the multi-starrer bombed at the box office. It finally broke the record of 100 percent success rate of Varun. However, the actor has a good line-up of movies.

His upcoming films include Coolie No 1, Street Dancer and also reportedly Judwaa 3.