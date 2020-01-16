Wedding bells are ringing loud as the wedding season inches closer. This time, the bells are for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal! If all goes as well, chances are ripe that the two might exchange vows in May.

While the two have been very secretive about their love life, it all became evident when Varun was spotted with Natasha in a number of events. Soon, without further ado, the actor surrendered himself in one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan where he finally spilt all the beans about his relationship.

A big, fat wedding in Goa

What good is a celebration if it is not a big, fat wedding! Apparently, Varun and Natasha too are touted to get married in Goa in a grand ceremonious wedding spanning over a week.

"Apparently, Varun and Natasha are planning to get married in May this year. It will be a grand summer wedding, spanned over a week, with all the events including Mehendi, Sangeet and Reception—and mostly in Goa at a luxury hotel or beach resort, the way his brother Rohit had got married eight years ago to Jaanvi at Park Hyatt in Goa," Bollywood Hungama quoted a producer as saying.

Moreover, scores of Bollywood biggies have been intimidated to keep free on certain dates so as to be a part of the wedding. "Those dates too are being a closely guarded secret. But it won't be a secret wedding like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. For Varun's wedding, it will be band, baaja and baraat for Bollywood!" the producer added.

Natasha also preparing the guest list

The "band, baaja and baraat" for Bollywood would certainly not be an easy task and preparations of the guest list have already started. The list is being made by Varun's mother Lali, sister-in-law Jaanvi and Natasha of course.

Wedding date on Varun's birthday

Curious fans might get to catch the wedding dates on Varun's birthday - April 24 - the source revealed. The month of May will not be big for the Dhawan family only because Varun is getting married, but also because he will have Street Dancer 3D release and his father's Coolie No. 1 too.

"It's a big and very important film for David, Varun and Rohit as they are producing it too with Vashu Bhagnani. They will pull out all the stops for the marketing and promotion of the movie from March onwards and once it releases, there will some time on everyone's hands to throw a wedding," the insider shared.

The couple has known each other since school. To add fire to their relationship rumours, there was a buzz last year that the two have exchanged rings secretly in a hush-hush ceremony.

Varun-Natasha's Switzerland vacay

While Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were vacationing last year in December amidst the snow-capped mountains of Switzerland, they were joined by Varun and Natasha and even shared a selfie of the four on Instagram.