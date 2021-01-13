Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been in a relationship for a long time, their wedding has always grabbed headlines and now we hear that the couple is all set to tie the knot this month as the wedding venue has been locked. The couple will get married in Alibaugh making it a beachy wedding.

A source of Pinkvilla informed them that Dhawan visited the town to book a five-star hotel for his upcoming nuptials. It is also said that the guest list will be restricted owing to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic but Alibaug has been finalized.

"It's going to be a big, fat Punjabi wedding but with a restricted guest list, thanks to COVID-19. A list of 200 people have been finalized by the Dhawan's' for the wedding in Alibaug," the portal quoted the source. If this is the truth then we just can't wait for the amazing wedding pictures to be out.

In a recent interview, Varun talked about his marriage plans as he shared, "Everyone is talking about this (his marriage) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean... I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty."

Meanwhile, earlier, in Kareena Kapoor's 'What Women Want' radio show, when the Coolie No. 1 star graced at the show, the host Kareena Kapoor Khan accidentally referred to Natasha as his fiancée, confirming Natasha and Varun's engagement.