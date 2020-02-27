For the past one year, there have been strong rumours of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tying the knot in 2020. Despite David Dhawan and the family having refuted to the reports on several occasions, the marriage rumours refuse to die down.

The latest buzz was that the much-in-love couple will get married on May 22, 2020. And now, rumour has it that Varun and Natasha are hunting for their love nest. According to a SpotboyE report, the duo are looking for apartments near Juhu Tara Road and also houses at Parineeta and 402 Marina, both in Juhu. They are also looking for houses in houses in Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan's Prime Beach building in Juhu.

Varun-Natasha's wedding venue and roka ceremony

It was earlier reported that the couple had zeroed in on JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa, Thailand as their wedding venue. But because of the Coronavirus outbreak, there might be a change of location for the big fat wedding to take place.

A recently held get-together of the Dhawans and Dalals at the latter's residence had further left fans wondering if it was a Roka ceremony. Although it was said to be Natasha's father's birthday party, what caught everyone's attention was the tilak on Varun's forehead, which led to speculations that it was a Roka ceremony and not a birthday bash. In fact, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra's traditional outfits for the 'bash' had further added fuel to the fire. However, Varun had put an end to the speculations by clarifying on social media that it was indeed a birthday party.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding date and venue

Besides Varun-Natasha, another B-Town couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are rumoured to enter wedlock soon. The Brahmastra stars have been spending a lot of quality time together and even making public appearances at star-studded events. The couple has been searching for wedding destination for a while now and eyeing on places like Gstaad in Switzerland, Bahamas and Finland, among others.