As the wedding season nears, so intensifies the wedding plans of our favorites and Varun Dhawan's marriage is definitely one of those which fans are awaiting like anything. While the two might face a tough fight from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for the 'wedding of the year' title, they are likely to take the plunge before the latter in May this year reportedly.

It was reported a few days back that the two will tie the knot in the tantalizing beauty of Thailand in what would be a highly ceremonious affair. Their wedding destination was reported to be the luxurious JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa. But seems like the ongoing coronavirus epidemic might take a toll on their big day.

Coronavirus might affect their destination wedding

As of now, most of the things have been finalised, paychecks have been signed by the families but taking in view the infectious disease and its spread in the Asian country, the location and dates might suffer.

"While both families have decided on the dates and signed off with the venues and key vendors, there is a small chance that the venue may change depending on the Coronavirus situation in Thailand. With so many tourists canceling their holiday trips to Thailand, the families wouldn't want to answer awkward questions that may be posed to them by their guests now, even though the wedding is three months away," Wedding Sutra quoted a source as saying.

A preferred spot for many Bollywood celebrities

Situated in the lush green beauty of Thailand, the resort has been a preferred spot for many celebrities earlier too and has witnessed numerous big fat Indian weddings. Mumbai socialite Kiran Gidwani walked down the aisle with Mauritius businessman Anup Tolaram there. Moreover, scores of Bollywood stars to have the location in their minds for a relaxed holiday or a post-wedding party. Actor Imran Khan hosted his post-wedding reception there.

Wedding date on Varun's birthday

Curious fans might get to catch the wedding dates on Varun's birthday - April 24 – a source had told Bollywood Hungama earlier. The couple has known each other since school. To add fire to their relationship rumours, there was a buzz last year that the two have exchanged rings secretly in a hush-hush ceremony.

Varun-Natasha's Switzerland vacay

While Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were vacationing last year in December amidst the snow-capped mountains of Switzerland, they were joined by Varun and Natasha and even shared a selfie of the four on Instagram.