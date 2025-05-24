Every now and then, ardent Bollywood fans take to social media to express how much they miss filmmakers making proper Hindi rom-com films. Hence, when the news of David Dhawan directing a film called 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hai' came to light, B-town followers and fans were very delighted. Currently, the film's star cast, which includes the leads Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, are in Scotland to wrap up the film's international schedule. Amidst all of this, a video clip of Varun and Mrunal has gone viral dancing to an iconic 90s song, however, fans were only disappointed to see it.

Varun and Mrunal were seen shaking legs to 'Chunnari Chunnari 2.0', a rendition of the popular song 'Chunnari Chunnari' starring Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen. The 90s song continues to be absolutely iconic and a go-to song for any and every party. Fans still remember the hook steps to the song as well, so living up to the hype would not be easy for Varun and Mrunal in any possible way.

Talking about the 2.0 version, both the stars had a very 90s vibe going on, which was reflected well through their ensembles. While Mrunal wore a black skater dress with golden embellishments on it, along with boots, Varun was seen wearing a multi-coloured printed shirt, which had been paired with red pants and a red scarf around his neck. The duo was shooting in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The video went viral on social media, and a discourse was started about it on Reddit. Fans were not very impressed with the dance or the song.

A comment on the discourse read, "Mrunal cannot dance", to which a user replied, saying, "Her steps look lazy." A netizen pointed out, "Usme Sush was atleast wearing a lehenga where chunari was necessary, yahan ladki frock pehenke ladka chunari pehna hai" while another person wrote, "I am hoping this is part of the rehearsal and not the actual shot." There were also comments like, "Creativity left Dhawan family long ago", "Mrunal cant even move!! Such a wrong choice for a commercial glam role" and "VD is still doing these idiotic movies."

Talking about the film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hai', the title of the film has been taken from a song which featured in Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen-starrer 'Biwi No.1'. Apart from Mrunal, Varun and Pooja, the film will also star Mouni Roy, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Chunky Panday and others.