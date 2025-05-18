It was a star-studded evening as the who's who of the celebrity world amped up the glam quotient at the Zee Cine Awards 2025, held in Mumbai on Saturday. The event saw dazzling appearances by Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Rasha Thadani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger Shroff, and many more.

Apart from making stunning appearances on the purple carpet, the stars also lit up the stage with electrifying performances on popular Bollywood tracks.

Let's take a look at who wore what!

While Tamannaah and Rashmika turned heads in all-black ensembles, Kartik Aaryan arrived suited up for the occasion. Rasha Thadani opted for a graceful saree, as did Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut.

Tiger Shroff, ever the fitness icon, flaunted his chiselled body as he posed for the paps at the purple carpet.

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, and Tamannaah Bhatia set the stage ablaze with their electrifying performances.

The man of the moment was Kartik Aaryan, who thrilled the audience by dancing to the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Tiger Shroff added to the excitement by performing the energetic "Jai Jai Shivshankar" from War, alongside a young child.

One of the most heartwarming moments of the night came when Ananya Panday's father, actor Chunky Pandey, joined her for a special father-daughter performance. The duo captivated the audience with their nostalgic moves to the 1989 classic "Main Tera Tota, Tu Meri Maina" from Paap Ki Duniya.

Kartik and Ananya also danced to a medley of hit Bollywood numbers.

Another viral clip from the event, Tamannaah Bhatia was seen setting the stage on fire with her sizzling performance on "Aaj Ki Raat."

The evening was hosted by Vikrant Massey and Aparshakti Khurana.

Let's take who won what!

Kartik Aaryan won the Viewers' Choice Best Actor award for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Shraddha Kapoor took home the Best Actress (Female) award for Stree 2

Best Film – Stree 2

Best Cinematography – Laapataa Ladies

Best VFX – Munjyaa

Expert Costume Design – Darshan Jhalan – Laapataa Ladies

Best Production Design – Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Lyrics – Irshad Kamil for Mainu Vida Karo from Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Editing – Aarti Bajaj for Amar Singh Chamkila

Expert Background Score – Sandeep Shirodkar – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Expert Sound Design – Kingshuk Moran for Stree 2

Best Music – Sachin-Jigar for Stree 2