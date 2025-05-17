The 78th Cannes Film Festival is underway, and so far, the red carpet has seen stunning appearances from the who's who of Hollywood and Bollywood. However, fans are waiting with bated breath for the arrival of Cannes OGs Aditi Rao Hydari and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who are expected to make striking appearances soon.

Aishwarya Rai and Aditi Rao Hydari twin in white in BTS of L'Oréal TVC ahead of Cannes 2025

Aditi Rao Hydari is set to make her fourth appearance at the prestigious festival this year. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Aditi has consistently impressed with her style, and her past looks have been widely appreciated on social media. She made her Cannes debut in 2022, turning heads in a vibrant pink gown that firmly established her on the global style map.

While Aditi is a regular, the ultimate Cannes veteran remains Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The former Miss World made a dazzling debut at the festival in 2002 during the premiere of Devdas, a moment that became a historic red carpet memory.

Ahead of their highly anticipated appearances at Cannes 2025, a behind-the-scenes video from Aditi and Aishwarya's latest L'Oréal shoot has surfaced online. In the clip, the duo are seen twinning in elegant white outfits while promoting the brand's new shampoo range.

Social media is abuzz with their off-camera camaraderie, as the two stars were spotted sharing smiles and candid moments, resulting in a now-viral photograph.

Let's take a look at the photo that's taking over the internet!