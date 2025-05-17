Cannes 2025: Parul Gulati slays in outfit made of hair, Nancy Tyagi stitches her gown, Angelina Jolie returns after 14 Years

Day 4 of the ongoing Cannes Film Festival saw Hollywood stars, Bollywood personalities, and social media influencers raising the glam quotient like never before.

From Angelina Jolie to beauty influencer Parul Gulati, Natalie Portman to fashion designer Nancy Tyagi, each was wowed by their impeccable style choices.

Let's take a look at who wore what!

Angelina Jolie

Hollywood icon Angelina Jolie turned heads in a stunning nude gown at the world premiere of Ari Aster's Eddington. This marked her return to the prestigious French film festival after 14 years — her last appearance was in 2011 with then-husband Brad Pitt for The Tree of Life. She also graced the red carpet in 2008 while expecting her twins.

Jolie made two show-stopping appearances this year. For her second look, she opted for a white Louis Vuitton gown featuring an innovative asymmetrical bib detail. Paired with stylish earrings, the ensemble radiated modern sophistication.

4K | Angelina Jolie in Cannes, 2025 pic.twitter.com/wrIkSN9lda — Souza Archive (@mdsarchive) May 16, 2025

No one’s topping Angelina Jolie in this outfit at #Cannes2025 pic.twitter.com/pO4RGWgGwZ — Erika (@erikaxtc) May 16, 2025

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman looked breathtaking as she became the muse for Dior. She wore a custom creation by Maria Grazia Chiuri an ode to Dior's Winter 1951 haute couture look titled Mexico. The gown effortlessly blended vintage charm with contemporary flair, completed by delicate diamond accessories that enhanced her graceful look.

Radiant on the red carpet at the 78th @Festival_Cannes, Dior Beauty Ambassador Natalie Portman wore a custom dress by Maria Grazia Chiuri, a modern day reimagining of Dior's Winter 1951 haute couture look 'Mexico'.#StarsinDior #FestivaldeCannes #Cannes2025 #DiorCannes pic.twitter.com/A8qYs1vXVI — Dior (@Dior) May 16, 2025

natalie portman wearing a custom version of the christian dior fw51 gown at the cannes film festival ? pic.twitter.com/g0gC7X8lBa — ?????? (@pradapearll) May 16, 2025

Parul Gulati

Beauty influencer and Nish Hair founder Parul Gulati made a sensational Cannes debut. She wore a jaw-dropping outfit crafted entirely from real human hair, a bold and striking choice that doubled as a statement for her brand.

Nancy Tyagi

Fashion designer Nancy Tyagi brought the DIY magic back to Cannes, making a dazzling appearance for the second consecutive year. This time, she stunned in a self-designed light green gown that she stitched herself.

The breathtaking ensemble featured a plunging neckline, a corseted bodice adorned with glittering sequins, and a structured design that rose from the midriff to form a dramatic headpiece. Rose florets embellished both the skirt and headpiece, while a multi-layered tulle train and figure-snatching silhouette completed the fairy-tale look.

Fashion influencer Sufi Motiwala lauded her appearance, sharing a video on Instagram and calling Nancy "the doll of the Cannes Film Festival." Sufi added, "Nancy Tyagi's second majestic Cannes slay. She's having so much fun; she's waving. She's a pro now in her second year. This is a beautifully done garment." The custom creation, according to Sufi, was made using fabric sourced from Seelampur in Northeast Delhi.